The Real Reason A Royal Author Is Calling Meghan Markle A Hypocrite

It isn't uncommon for little girls to dream about marrying their very own Prince Charming, and Meghan Markle made that her reality when she wed Prince Harry in May 2018. But the former "Suits" star's marriage to the Duke of Sussex has been anything but what you read about in fairytales, as she's struggled with bullying and living in the public eye.

The Los Angeles native spoke about the challenges of going from a Hollywood star to a member of Queen Elizabeth's royal family for one of the first times in the ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," in October 2019. Detailing how exhausting it can be to live under a microscope, Meghan said, "Especially as a woman it's really — it's a lot" (via Closer Weekly).

The TV personality had more to say about her role as the Duchess of Sussex when she and Harry stepped back from their royal duties in January. During their CBS special with Oprah Winfrey in March (via In Touch Weekly), Meghan came forward with claims that the British monarchy didn't protect her when they were living in London, claiming she received little help when she told them she was having suicidal thoughts. Meghan and Harry also told Oprah the royal family had "conversations" over their son Archie's skin tone, sparking concerns over racism, per the Daily Mail. But despite Meghan's accusations, royal author Andrew Morton is challenging the duchess. For details on why the author is calling Meghan a hypocrite, keep scrolling.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.