Were Meghan And Harry's Mental Health Concerns Really Suppressed By The Royal Family?

During her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, Meghan Markle opened up about the feelings of despair that she was experiencing while living in the UK. "I just didn't see a solution. I would sit up at night ... It was all happening just because I was breathing. I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he's suffered. But I knew if I didn't say it, I'd do it. And I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought... I thought it would've solved everything for everyone," Meghan candidly told Oprah, according to Marie Claire.

Meghan went on to tell Oprah that she wanted to get help, but she was "told that [she] couldn't" because that "wouldn't be good for the institution," according to Entertainment Tonight. Harry has also struggled with his mental health over the years, which he opened up about in his series "The Me You Can't See" that aired on AppleTV+. And while some people have had their doubts about the things that Harry and Meghan have revealed, such as Piers Morgan, who has continuously said that Meghan is a liar, according to the Daily Beast, there is one person who is sticking up for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — and that's co-author of the book "Finding Freedom," Omid Scobie. Read on for more.