The New Version Of Finding Freedom Is Not Sitting Well With Critics. Here's Why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the subjects of the book "Finding Freedom," which is described as "the first, epic and true story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life together," according to its description on Amazon. The book was co-authored by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, the latter of whom is believed to be good friends with the duchess. An updated version of the book was released on August 31, according to the Daily Mail, and includes some exclusive content — and some clarification on quite a few different things. For example, a section written about Prince Philip's funeral claims that Meghan "hoped" to attend, and also suggests that the royal family was "quietly pleased" that she didn't, according to Express.

The book also details Harry's first meeting with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, since he left the UK, which occurred after Philip's funeral. "To see each other after so long apart, the longest he hadn't seen the Queen for, was very special," an excerpt reads, according to Town & Country. The book appears to paint Harry and Meghan in a brighter light than some of the tabloid stories about them, which isn't much of a surprise, given Meghan's relationship with the authors. However, critics aren't too thrilled with what's written on the inside pages. Keep reading to find out why critics aren't loving the updates to "Finding Freedom."