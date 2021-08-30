The Truth About Prince Harry's Special Reunion With The Queen

Prince Harry was forced to face his family earlier than he may have planned after his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that caused some major tension. The interview aired on March 7, and about a month later, Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, died. Harry made the trip across the pond to attend Philip's funeral, which was held on April 17 at St. George's Chapel. All eyes were on the Duke of Sussex as he walked into the chapel for the funeral service, marking the very first time he had been seen with his family since he decided to move out of the UK, according to Page Six.

Many were wondering if Harry would have conversations with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, or if he would have a chance to meet one on one with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, or if conversations about the Oprah interview would be off the table given the fact that the royal family was mourning the loss of their patriarch. There were several rumors that Harry was able to have talks with Charles and William, including a report from the Daily Mail in which journalist Dan Wootton claimed that the three men met together "so that nobody's words could be misconstrued afterwards."

There hasn't been much information about Harry's presumed meeting with his grandmother, however, until now. Read on for the new details.