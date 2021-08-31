Did Palace Staffers Take Back Their Bullying Claims Against Meghan Markle?

After the bullying claims against Meghan Markle came to light in March, her and Prince Harry's representative released a statement to The Times (via ET), highlighting how the controversy appeared to be conveniently timed, just before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were set to air their Oprah interview. The couple also denied all of it.

"Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet," the statement read. "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good." As to whether or not this actually puts the issue to bed, we'll just have to wait and see.