What Meghan Markle's Lawyer Just Accused A Senior Royal Official Of Doing
Back in October 2019, Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit against Mail on Sunday publisher Associated Newspapers after a letter that she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, was leaked and published by the outlet, according to CBS News. "Up to now, we have been unable to correct the continual misrepresentations – something that these select media outlets have been aware of and have therefore exploited on a daily and sometimes hourly basis. It is for this reason we are taking legal action, a process that has been many months in the making," Prince Harry said in a statement published to the Sussex Royal website on October 1, 2019.
Meghan won her claim in the lawsuit, according to a BBC News report in May 2021. However, Associated Newspapers has appealed the ruling, Entertainment Tonight reports. "Andrew Caldecott, a lawyer for Associated Newspapers, told the Court of Appeal in London...that the letter [to Meghan's father] was allegedly 'crafted with readership by the public in mind,' adding that Markle was 'happy for the public to read it if Mr. Markle were to leak it,'" ET reported. Flash forward five months, and Meghan issued an apology to the court after she says she forgot about some conversations that she had about the letter with former communications secretary Jason Knauf.
As Meghan continues to be up to her eyeballs with this legal mess, her lawyer just threw another wrench into the mix.
Is someone within the palace working against Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle isn't backing down when it comes to her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, and her lawyer has just made a bombshell claim. In the documentary, "The Princes and the Press," an interesting allegation came to light. Meghan's lawyer, Jenny Afia, accused a senior royal official of working against the Duchess of Sussex. "Ted Verity, the editor of The Mail on Sunday, said in his signed witness statement that he had been given information that helped support Associated's [The Mail on Sunday's] case. He said this information came from a senior palace source and he said in his witness statement this was not 'gossip or tittle tattle,'" Newsweek reports. "What it means is that a senior figure in the Royal Household according to The Mail on Sunday was passing him information in order to help defeat the duchess's case," Afia added.
This latest piece to the unfolding narrative comes on the heels of a Daily Mail report that the royal family is unhappy following the BBC's decision to "[give]...credibility" to "overblown and unfounded claims" by airing a new documentary about Prince William and Prince Harry's ongoing rift.