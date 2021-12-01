What Meghan Markle's Lawyer Just Accused A Senior Royal Official Of Doing

Back in October 2019, Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit against Mail on Sunday publisher Associated Newspapers after a letter that she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, was leaked and published by the outlet, according to CBS News. "Up to now, we have been unable to correct the continual misrepresentations – something that these select media outlets have been aware of and have therefore exploited on a daily and sometimes hourly basis. It is for this reason we are taking legal action, a process that has been many months in the making," Prince Harry said in a statement published to the Sussex Royal website on October 1, 2019.

Meghan won her claim in the lawsuit, according to a BBC News report in May 2021. However, Associated Newspapers has appealed the ruling, Entertainment Tonight reports. "Andrew Caldecott, a lawyer for Associated Newspapers, told the Court of Appeal in London...that the letter [to Meghan's father] was allegedly 'crafted with readership by the public in mind,' adding that Markle was 'happy for the public to read it if Mr. Markle were to leak it,'" ET reported. Flash forward five months, and Meghan issued an apology to the court after she says she forgot about some conversations that she had about the letter with former communications secretary Jason Knauf.

As Meghan continues to be up to her eyeballs with this legal mess, her lawyer just threw another wrench into the mix.