Meghan Markle's Drama With Her Sister Just Escalated In A Big Way

Meghan Markle and her estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, have long been feuding in the public eye. Meghan and Samantha share the same father, Thomas Markle, but Meghan says that she considers herself an only child because she claims that she and Samantha never grew up together.

Ever since Meghan and Prince Harry first got together back in 2016, Meghan's relationships with members of her family have been heavily reported on and scrutinized. In 2018, Meghan seemingly cut ties with both her father and her half-sister after Samantha helped Thomas collude with the paparazzi for a series of fake candid photos of him preparing for Meghan's royal wedding day. Then Samantha released her book "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister" in 2021, which tells her side of the story.

Today, Samantha is suing Meghan for defamation over her tell-all interview with Oprah back in 2021, where Meghan spoke about her non-existent relationship with her half-sister. Samantha alleges that Meghan lied about several things during the interview which tarnished her reputation, but now Samantha is roping another person into the lawsuit.