Robyn Dixon Is No Longer Housewife Material After Her RHOP Season 7 Antics

Robyn Dixon's "Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 7 tagline may be "When it comes to truth, I always arrive on time," but the reality star has now been caught in a whopping lie. All "Real Housewives" stars are expected to share the raw details about their lives, and Robyn's shady cover-up of her husband Juan Dixon's rumored affair is enough to give her the boot.

During filming, fellow castmate Karen Huger brought up a rumor about Juan being seen with a mystery blonde woman all over Atlanta. Robyn laughed off the allegation and when she called Juan, he angrily denied it — a bit too adamantly it seemed. While the season was airing, podcaster Georgia Says revealed in January that a mystery woman showed him messages between her and the basketball coach, alleging that Robyn knew about the affair. She also shared a snap of a hotel receipt with Juan's name on it, alluding that they had met for a rendezvous.

With this information out, Robyn finally 'fessed up to knowing about the hotel incident, but it was too little too late. "RHOP" Season 7 had already wrapped and instead of addressing it on the show as she should have, she chose to discuss it on her podcast "Reasonably Shady." To add insult to injury, Robyn told listeners they can get all the details if they paid for her Patreon. Withholding information is a big "Real Housewives" offense, and being caught in a lie is even worse. Robyn is just not bringing it lately and it's time she's fired from "RHOP."