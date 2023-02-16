Riley Keough Is All Giggles In First TikTok After Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Following Lisa Marie Presley's untimely death in January, her loved ones shared many fond remembrances with the public. In statements to People, her mother, Priscilla Presley, called her daughter "the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," while fourth husband Michael Lockwood said that "nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy." "We are all reeling," added Lockwood, who shares twin daughters, Harper and Finley, with the "Lights Out" singer.
Riley Keough — Lisa Marie Presley's daughter with first husband Danny Keough – shared an evocative eulogy at her mother's memorial after sharing on social media the last picture she ever took with her mom. "Thank you for being my mother in this life," said Riley's eulogy, as read by her husband, Ben Smith-Peterson. "I'm certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I can remember you." The actor even revealed in the eulogy that she welcomed a baby girl recently, writing, "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me." Riley's admiration for her mother has been well-documented through the years. In December 2022, she told People how inspired she was to be "raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought."
In the wake of her family's latest heartbreaking tragedy, it's beautiful to see the "Daisy Jones & The Six" star all smiles on social media recently.
Riley Keough is busy and happy at work in the wake of Lisa Marie's death
@rileykeough
We have no idea what we’re doing, but we’re here ✌🏻 Hi, TikTok! @daisyjonesandthesix♬ Look At Us Now (Honeycomb) [Single Version] - Daisy Jones & The Six
In her first-ever TikTok video, Riley Keough looked happy and healthy as she made her platform debut on February 15. Greeting the online community alongside "Daisy Jones & The Six" co-star Sam Claflin, the two stumbled over each other saying, "Hi, TikTok," before dissolving into giggles multiple times. The forthcoming Amazon Prime miniseries, an adaptation of the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name, is executive-produced by Reese Witherspoon and stars Keough in the titular role. The fictitious miniseries will follow the adventures of the titular band as they navigate 1970s Los Angeles musical culture in their attempts to achieve global fame.
In her personal life, Keough has plenty to stay cheerful about as well. As first revealed in her eulogy at mother Lisa Marie Presley's memorial, the actor and her husband, Ben Smith-Peterson, welcomed a daughter sometime in 2022 (the rough timing of which was confirmed by a rep for the couple). Keough and Smith-Peterson unexpectedly wed in Nepal eight years ago, as she detailed in a heartfelt 2021 Instagram tribute. While on a goodwill trip building schools in the area, locals had heard that the two were engaged and surprised them by throwing them a Hindu wedding. "We hadn't showered in a week because we were too cold to shower," Keough lightheartedly noted, adding facetiously, "I committed to spending 7 lifetimes with you... I dunno about that...we'll see how this one goes."