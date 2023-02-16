Riley Keough Is All Giggles In First TikTok After Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Following Lisa Marie Presley's untimely death in January, her loved ones shared many fond remembrances with the public. In statements to People, her mother, Priscilla Presley, called her daughter "the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," while fourth husband Michael Lockwood said that "nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy." "We are all reeling," added Lockwood, who shares twin daughters, Harper and Finley, with the "Lights Out" singer.

Riley Keough — Lisa Marie Presley's daughter with first husband Danny Keough – shared an evocative eulogy at her mother's memorial after sharing on social media the last picture she ever took with her mom. "Thank you for being my mother in this life," said Riley's eulogy, as read by her husband, Ben Smith-Peterson. "I'm certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I can remember you." The actor even revealed in the eulogy that she welcomed a baby girl recently, writing, "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me." Riley's admiration for her mother has been well-documented through the years. In December 2022, she told People how inspired she was to be "raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought."

In the wake of her family's latest heartbreaking tragedy, it's beautiful to see the "Daisy Jones & The Six" star all smiles on social media recently.