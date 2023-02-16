The Tragic Death Of MLB Hall Of Fame Broadcaster Tim McCarver

Former MLB catcher and famed broadcaster Tim McCarver sadly joined the growing list of celebs who have died in 2023. On February 16, it was reported that McCarver passed away at 81 years old, according to ESPN. He was survived by his wife Anne, and his daughters Kathy and Kelly. During his playing career, McCarver was a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he is best remembered for his time in the broadcast booth.

McCarver was drafted by the Cardinals at the young age of 17 in 1959, although his professional career didn't fully take off until 1963. The catcher went on to play 12 seasons with the franchise before jumping around the league with three other teams and finally returning to St. Louis. Shortly after his retirement as a player, McCarver started calling games in 1980. Eventually, he worked closely with Joe Buck calling national games from 1996 until 2003. He also worked as a broadcaster for locally televised games for the New York Mets, the New York Yankees, and the San Francisco Giants.

The Tennessee native offered great insight while calling games. "What astonished me about him in his later years — when I worked with him — is that he lost none of his passion," Fox Sports's Ken Rosenthal said about McCarver when he retired from the booth in 2013, via Bleacher Report. However, not all viewers were fans of McCarver's approach to broadcasting.