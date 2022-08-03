The Tragic Death Of Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully

Vin Scully, the legendary broadcaster for the Dodgers, who followed them from Brooklyn to Los Angeles and whose tenure for the team spanned 67 seasons, died on August 2, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 94 years old.

"It's time for Dodgers baseball!" Scully would always say. Once lauded as the "sports broadcaster of the 20th century" by the American Sportscasters Association, he was known for his velvet voice and impeccable ability to connect with his audience. "Vin's broadcasts are simultaneously past and present. It's tonight's game, but it's also every game you ever listened to, or every game you ever watched, even if he didn't call it, because in some sense his voice transports you to whatever time in your life you wanted to go," Bob Costas of NBC Sports told Tampa Bay Times in 2016 when Scully bid goodbye from his post. "His broadcasts are flashback and news bulletin at the same time, the present and nostalgic."

Scully was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1982, becoming only one of the few announcers to have been given the honor. He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2016, as well as a recipient of the George Foster Peabody Award for excellence in broadcasting.