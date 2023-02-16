Who Is Florence Pugh's Reported New Flame, Charlie Gooch?

Florence Pugh seems to be moving on from Zach Braff with a reported new beau. The "Don't Worry Darling" actor's love life has long been the center of attention everywhere after she was connected to the "Scrubs" actor back in 2019. The couple was extremely private about their relationship up until their breakup in August 2022. No doubt, Pugh had to have been devastated by the breakup as she has slowly taken her time to return to the dating scene.

Now, Pugh is diving into a rumored new relationship with Charlie Gooch, per Page Six. The two were first spotted in December 2022 enjoying each other's company at an afterparty for the British Fashion Awards, although it seemed like the two were just friends. But Pugh and Gooch's latest outing has people questioning whether they're friends or something much more.

Not only was it Valentine's Day when they were most recently spotted together, but they were also pictured holding hands and embracing one another. The pair ended up grabbing a glass of wine and having a smoke together in the streets of London. It all seemed a little more romantic than just a regular outing with a friend. While nothing has been confirmed, some may wonder who Pugh's reported new man is.