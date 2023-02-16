Who Is Florence Pugh's Reported New Flame, Charlie Gooch?
Florence Pugh seems to be moving on from Zach Braff with a reported new beau. The "Don't Worry Darling" actor's love life has long been the center of attention everywhere after she was connected to the "Scrubs" actor back in 2019. The couple was extremely private about their relationship up until their breakup in August 2022. No doubt, Pugh had to have been devastated by the breakup as she has slowly taken her time to return to the dating scene.
Now, Pugh is diving into a rumored new relationship with Charlie Gooch, per Page Six. The two were first spotted in December 2022 enjoying each other's company at an afterparty for the British Fashion Awards, although it seemed like the two were just friends. But Pugh and Gooch's latest outing has people questioning whether they're friends or something much more.
Not only was it Valentine's Day when they were most recently spotted together, but they were also pictured holding hands and embracing one another. The pair ended up grabbing a glass of wine and having a smoke together in the streets of London. It all seemed a little more romantic than just a regular outing with a friend. While nothing has been confirmed, some may wonder who Pugh's reported new man is.
Florence Pugh's reported beau is a man of many talents
Florence Pugh and Charlie Gooch seem to get along well, and it's no surprise as to why. Just like Pugh, Gooch has an artistic side to him. The "Midsommar" actor's reported new man is a photographer and director, per People. Gooch's Instagram is filled with professional photographs he has taken, some of which include Pugh. As a matter of fact, the actor once shared a photo shoot the two worked on together in 2021 and revealed that she's been a fan of his work for quite some time. Pugh wrote, "My, my, my ... what a collab with @guygooch. I first saw his moving photography a year ago and instantly wanted to create one with him." The moving images were incredible and are also featured on the photographer's website.
According to People, Gooch's talents don't stop at doesn't stop at photography, because he's also a blogger and director. The photographer has worked with Salunabis, a CBD brand that uses cannabis oil to treat pain and anxiety in pets. Gooch has written about his experience using the product on his dog. Besides his work with Salunabis, Gooch has also helped direct the 2021 short film "Before We Collide." The film was shown at several festivals across the world. Although it wasn't a blockbuster movie, it still showcased his incredible talent. Maybe one day Pugh will be a muse for the next film Gooch directs.