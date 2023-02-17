Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Discloses Her Mom's Heartbreaking Last Words

Olivia Newton-John died in August 2022 at the age of 73. The "Grease" star had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and went into remission after treatment, but in 2017, she found out that her cancer had returned and spread to her lower back, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her husband, John Easterling, announced the news in a Facebook post, saying that his wife died "peacefully" at her home and was surrounded by her loved ones. Throughout the last few years of her life, Newton-John had a positive outlook. "Life is a gift and I've had an amazing life and I intend to keep going with it and I want to help other people with cancer of course," she told People in 2020. "I have my wellness center in Melbourne and I want to see it in my lifetime so other people don't have to suffer," she added.

In October 2021, Newton-John appeared on "Today" and provided an update on her health. "Right now, I'm feeling pretty good. I have my days, I have my pains, but the cannabis my husband grows for me has been such a huge part of my healing, and so I'm a really lucky person," she said at the time. Less than a year later, however, Newton-John's health severely declined. Six months after her death, Newton-John's husband and her only daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, have opened up about the last few days of the "Hopelessly Devoted to You" singer's life.