The Tragic Death Of Olivia Newton-John
Actor Olivia Newton-John was best known for her role as Sandy in "Grease." But she was also famous for her music. According to the Chicago Tribune, she was ranked as the no. 1 female soloist of the 1970s. In 1981, she recorded and released "Physical," which was her biggest hit.
"A dear friend of mine wrote the song and I thought, 'This is a great song!' she told Entertainment Tonight about the song in 2021. "After it was finished, that's when I freaked out ... I called my manager and said, 'We have to kill it! Let's stop it because I think I've gone too far.' And he said, '[It's] already on the charts, doll. It's doing really well, we can't stop it.'"
In 1992, the "Hopelessly Devoted To You" singer was diagnosed with breast cancer, per CNN. In 2013, it was announced that the cancer had spread to the shoulder. Sadly, the actor and singer did not survive the disease.
Olivia Newton-John's husband announced her passing
"Grease" star Olivia Newton-John died on August 8, following a 30-year diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer, per TMZ. She was 73 years old. Her husband, John Easterling, posted a statement to the actor and singer's social media pages. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the statement said. "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
The message also applauded Newton-John's resilience. The family said, "Olivia has been a symbol or triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer." In May 2017, it was announced that the actor's cancer spread to the sacrum, causing her to postpone her tour. "She plans to be touring in August," a source told People at the time. "They're all very positive." Until then, the singer was "resting and going through treatment."
According to CNN, the "Xanadu" star was an advocate for plant medicine and cancer research. She started the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in order to further support that research. In her husband's statement, it was asked that flowers be replaced by donations to the foundation.