The Tragic Death Of Olivia Newton-John

Actor Olivia Newton-John was best known for her role as Sandy in "Grease." But she was also famous for her music. According to the Chicago Tribune, she was ranked as the no. 1 female soloist of the 1970s. In 1981, she recorded and released "Physical," which was her biggest hit.

"A dear friend of mine wrote the song and I thought, 'This is a great song!' she told Entertainment Tonight about the song in 2021. "After it was finished, that's when I freaked out ... I called my manager and said, 'We have to kill it! Let's stop it because I think I've gone too far.' And he said, '[It's] already on the charts, doll. It's doing really well, we can't stop it.'"

In 1992, the "Hopelessly Devoted To You" singer was diagnosed with breast cancer, per CNN. In 2013, it was announced that the cancer had spread to the shoulder. Sadly, the actor and singer did not survive the disease.