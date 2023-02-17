Bruce Willis' Daughters Get Candid About Their Feelings After Dad's New Diagnosis

In 2022, Bruce Willis' family announced that the "Die Hard" actor would be stepping away from acting because he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects a person's ability to communicate. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," read an Instagram caption shared by Willis' daughter Rumer Willis and some of his other family members. Less than a year later, Rumer shared another update on her father's health. The family has learned that Willis is suffering from frontotemporal dementia (FTD). "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the caption of the Instagram post reads. The same post was shared by Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

As the family navigates Willis' new diagnosis and the challenges that come along with it, they are all feeling the outpouring of love and support from his friends, colleagues, and from his fans all over the globe. Shortly after the news was made public, all three of Willis' adult daughters shared posts on their respective Instagram Stories expressing their feelings after learning about their dad's latest health development — as well as how they are feeling about all of the feedback they've been receiving.