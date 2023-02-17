Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble May Be Taking Their Relationship To The Next Level

In mid-2022, rumors that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble had secretly gotten married hit the internet hard. In fact, Khloe Kardashian got wind of the chatter and brought it up on an episode of the family's Hulu series, "The Kardashians." Jenner was quick to set the record straight, however. "Stop. You think I'm gonna get married and not have a big-a** party? No Khloé, I'm not secretly married. I swear to God on all my kids and daddy," she said (via E! News).

Well, in February, Jenner looked like she was more than happy to set the rumor mill ablaze once more. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her hand resting on top of Gamble's hand, and a giant diamond bauble was sprawled out on the ring finger of her left hand. Fans immediately took to Reddit to discuss the possibility of a Jenner/Gamble engagement. "Would Kris even want to get married again though? This is partially me kinda wishing she wouldn't lol since business arrangement or not I find it cute they've stuck together without feeling the need to tie the knot," one Reddit user commented on a thread about the photo. "Either way, a Kris wedding sounds like fun content for the show," the person added. Another fan chimed in and even theorized, "She bought that ring herself, lol. I have no doubt."

Surely Jenner will speak out about the ring soon and give us all the details ... right?