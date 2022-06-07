Kris Jenner Completely Shuts Down Corey Gamble Marriage Rumors

Corey Gamble was one of the notable people missing from Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding festivities in Italy just a few weeks ago, leading to speculation that he and Kris Jenner had split. However, both Jenner and Gamble have not confirmed a break-up, and no sources have come forward following the speculation. It appears that the two are still going strong, although the mystery of his absence at the wedding remains unsolved. According to People, the duo began dating in 2014 following Jenner's split from then ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner. Now, several years later, their relationship appears to still be on the right track.

Jenner's family originally expressed concerns regarding Gamble's intentions. Khloé Kardashian, specifically, had a difficult time trusting her mom's new boyfriend for a long time. On "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" (via People), Kris told her daughter, "I want you to recognize that when you do question my relationship with Corey, it isn't okay and it hurts feelings." She continued, "I think what you guys don't realize is Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life."

As time went on, the momager's family warmed up to Gamble, and it now appears that everyone gets along well. The couple seems to have maintained a stable relationship over the years, but has never gotten engaged. In fact, Jenner revealed that she didn't think she would ever get married again during an appearance on the "Divorce Sucks!" podcast in 2018 (via the Daily Mail). So, has anything changed since then?