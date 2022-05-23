Fans Are Speculating About The Kardashian Favorites Who Weren't At Kourtney And Travis' Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have practically taken over social media with their extravagant wedding in Portofino, Italy. After a mock wedding in Las Vegas back in April, as reported by People, and an official legal ceremony of matrimony in Santa Barbara just a week ago with only two family members in attendance, Barker and Kardashian finally got married in front of their loved ones. The couple have been celebrating their love for months now after getting engaged back in October 2021. Now, with wedding festivities in full swing, it's been reported that their big celebration in Italy is just the beginning of what's to come.
A source told E! News, "Kourtney has been in the best mood since arriving in Italy. It has been pure bliss. She hasn't worried about one thing." They added, "Italy is her happy place and it was always her [and] Travis' plan to have the wedding there ever since they visited together."
While love is definitely in the air for these two, the wedding has not gone without any drama. In fact, fans have noticed that a few specific people were missing from the couple's wedding celebration in Italy. While some estranged family members were expected to not be invited, others who were noticeably missing have come as a shock.
M.I.A. at Kravis' wedding
Kris Jenner walked Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle to tie the knot with Travis Barker in front of the couple's family and closest friends in Italy this past weekend. However, some prominent people in their lives were missing in action on the special day. The Daily Mail reports that Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, did not attend the duo's wedding in Italy. Others missing included Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott, Kourtney's brother Rob Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson. Others — expected to not have been invited — include Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, and Scott Disick.
Davidson's absence is easily explainable, as he was at work on his last episode of "Saturday Night Live." But the other unexplained absences have sparked conspiracy theories. One fan took to Twitter to write, "Where's Rob? Corey? True? Why [are] so many people missing from this Kardashian/Barker wedding?" Another questioned Gamble's absence, asking, "Did Corey and Kris break up? I don't think he's at the wedding."
It is unclear why certain people were not in attendance for Kardashian and Barker's wedding. Whether they decided not to come or weren't invited, fans are still speculating online and desperate to find out. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were just spotted together in New York last week — as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail – although there could still be trouble in paradise. We may just have to watch "The Kardashians" to find out.