Fans Are Speculating About The Kardashian Favorites Who Weren't At Kourtney And Travis' Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have practically taken over social media with their extravagant wedding in Portofino, Italy. After a mock wedding in Las Vegas back in April, as reported by People, and an official legal ceremony of matrimony in Santa Barbara just a week ago with only two family members in attendance, Barker and Kardashian finally got married in front of their loved ones. The couple have been celebrating their love for months now after getting engaged back in October 2021. Now, with wedding festivities in full swing, it's been reported that their big celebration in Italy is just the beginning of what's to come.

A source told E! News, "Kourtney has been in the best mood since arriving in Italy. It has been pure bliss. She hasn't worried about one thing." They added, "Italy is her happy place and it was always her [and] Travis' plan to have the wedding there ever since they visited together."

While love is definitely in the air for these two, the wedding has not gone without any drama. In fact, fans have noticed that a few specific people were missing from the couple's wedding celebration in Italy. While some estranged family members were expected to not be invited, others who were noticeably missing have come as a shock.