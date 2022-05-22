Inside Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Italy Wedding Ceremony
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have exchanged their vows again — only this time, in grand style. As a recap, the couple got legally hitched on May 15 at a Santa Barbara courthouse, per TMZ. Kourtney, dressed in a mini white dress, and Travis, dressed in an all-black tuxedo, were spotted in a convertible with a "Just Married" sign. According to Hollywood Life, the low-key event was graced by only Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo and Travis' father Randy Barker. This, of course, only brought them one step closer to their actual big day. "They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told People at the time.
Well, the big ceremony is here, and dare we say, it was as perfect as could be. For their Italian wedding, Kourtney stunned in a lovely Dolce & Gabbana gown and veil. She topped off the look with a subtle makeup look and sheer gloves, looking absolutely gorgeous next to Travis, who opted for an all-black tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana. Per Daily Mail, the couple celebrated their love in a lavish castle in Portofino, Italy. There's no denying it; these two sure pulled all the stops! But not only did Travis and Kourtney go all out for their big day, they were sure to also let those close to them share in their beautiful celebration.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were surrounded by their family
On May 20, US Weekly reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had arrived in Portofino, Italy. The couple traveled alongside their family — Kourtney's three kids: Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The outlet also confirmed that Travis' kids — Alabama and Landon Barker, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya were all in Italy.
Since officially debuting their relationship, Kourtney has developed a great relationship with Travis' kids, with a source confirming to E! News that, "Kourtney has become very close with Travis' kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama." It is, therefore, no surprise that the teenager was the first person to give us a glimpse into Kourtney and Travis' Italian ceremony. Taking to her Instagram Story, Alabama shared an adorable picture of herself posing for a selfie with Kourtney at wedding, as seen above.
Kourtney's sisters — Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner (and her boyfriend Devin Booker) — and momager Kris Jenner have also been with the couple in Italy throughout the weekend. Some of the younger members of the Kar-Jenner clan who made it to the lavish ceremony include Kim's daughter North West, and Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster. With all their loved ones with them, it's clear how special Kourtney and Travis' big day was. "You can feel all the love," a source confirmed to People. "It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"