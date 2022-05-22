Inside Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Italy Wedding Ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have exchanged their vows again — only this time, in grand style. As a recap, the couple got legally hitched on May 15 at a Santa Barbara courthouse, per TMZ. Kourtney, dressed in a mini white dress, and Travis, dressed in an all-black tuxedo, were spotted in a convertible with a "Just Married" sign. According to Hollywood Life, the low-key event was graced by only Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo and Travis' father Randy Barker. This, of course, only brought them one step closer to their actual big day. "They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told People at the time.

Well, the big ceremony is here, and dare we say, it was as perfect as could be. For their Italian wedding, Kourtney stunned in a lovely Dolce & Gabbana gown and veil. She topped off the look with a subtle makeup look and sheer gloves, looking absolutely gorgeous next to Travis, who opted for an all-black tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana. Per Daily Mail, the couple celebrated their love in a lavish castle in Portofino, Italy. There's no denying it; these two sure pulled all the stops! But not only did Travis and Kourtney go all out for their big day, they were sure to also let those close to them share in their beautiful celebration.