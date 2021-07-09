Inside Travis Barker's Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

Blending families can be tricky, and for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, the added fame element makes it even trickier.

The celebrity couple first went public with their romantic relationship just after Valentine's Day of this year after rumors swirled for weeks that their-once friendship had heated up. Kourtney and her rockstar boyfriend had been family friends for years, living just a few homes away from each other in Calabasas, Calif. As neighbors, the two celebs had plenty of opportunities for their kids to get to know one another and for Kourtney and Barker to get on good graces with each other's kids.

Kourtney's relationship with Barker's kids has seemingly grown over the course of the couple's relationship, with the reality star gifting Barker's daughter's Skims merch for Valentine's Day and a crystalized Prada bag for Christmas. But what about Barker's relationship with Kourtney's three littles ones, Mason, Penelope, and Reign? A source told Life & Style Magazine that the Poosh owner has no concerns bringing Barker around her kids "because he's mature and grown up, [and] he understands safety and boundaries." But, do Scott Disick's kids feel the same? Read on to find out!