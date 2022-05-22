Pete Davidson's SNL Farewell Speech Recalls Lorne Michaels' Hysterical Reaction To His Ariana Grande Engagement
Pete Davidson's time on "Saturday Night Live" has come to an end, but trust the famed comic to leave in style. Davidson, who joined "SNL" in 2014 when he was only 20, has since risen to become one of the most successful cast members on the show today.
Davidson's success, however, also gave way to his shady side. The comic has been caught up in multiple controversies over the years, some of which also involve "SNL." For instance, in 2018, Davidson faced backlash after making jokes about congressman Dan Crenshaw's eyepatch. "This guy is kinda cool, Dan Crenshaw," Davidson said during a Weekend Update segment on "SNL." "You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie." According to The New York Times, "SNL" later invited Crenshaw on the show where Davidson offered a public apology.
Still, despite his poor choice of jokes sometimes, Davidson has largely remained a fan favorite and a star outside of the "SNL" spotlight for his personal life. If you will recall, in 2018, Davidson had a whirlwind romance with pop superstar Ariana Grande, which started in May and ended in October, per Insider. As Davidson bid adieu to the sketch comedy series, he hilariously gave a call back to what a famous "SNL" exec had to say about his first A-list relationship.
Pete Davidson recounted epic advice from Lorne Michaels
Pete Davidson's back at the Update desk. #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/7yOZJJSdlo— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 22, 2022
In his final Weekend Update appearance, Pete Davidson confirmed that he is leaving "Saturday Night Live" while reminiscing on his time on the show. "I never imagined this would be my life. Back then, I was just a skinny kid that no one knew which race I was," he joked.
When Colin Jost asked Davidson if he would miss anything on SNL, the "Big Time Adolescence" star admitted that he would miss Lorne Michaels, the show's creator. "He's amazing," Davidson said before going on to share Michaels' reaction to his 2018 engagement to Ariana Grande. Davidson recalled, "I called him when I got engaged. I said, 'Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating for two weeks,' and he said, 'Oh, hold on for dear life.'"
As fans know how Davidson and Grande ended, the stars have gone on to find love again in other Hollywood names. While Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May 2021 (per Vogue), these days, the comic is busy with new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, with whom Davidson shared an onscreen kiss during her hosting stint on "SNL." No doubt, we sure will miss seeing him on our screens on Saturday nights, but we don't think Davidson will stray too far from the spotlight anytime soon.