Pete Davidson's SNL Farewell Speech Recalls Lorne Michaels' Hysterical Reaction To His Ariana Grande Engagement

Pete Davidson's time on "Saturday Night Live" has come to an end, but trust the famed comic to leave in style. Davidson, who joined "SNL" in 2014 when he was only 20, has since risen to become one of the most successful cast members on the show today.

Davidson's success, however, also gave way to his shady side. The comic has been caught up in multiple controversies over the years, some of which also involve "SNL." For instance, in 2018, Davidson faced backlash after making jokes about congressman Dan Crenshaw's eyepatch. "This guy is kinda cool, Dan Crenshaw," Davidson said during a Weekend Update segment on "SNL." "You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie." According to The New York Times, "SNL" later invited Crenshaw on the show where Davidson offered a public apology.

Still, despite his poor choice of jokes sometimes, Davidson has largely remained a fan favorite and a star outside of the "SNL" spotlight for his personal life. If you will recall, in 2018, Davidson had a whirlwind romance with pop superstar Ariana Grande, which started in May and ended in October, per Insider. As Davidson bid adieu to the sketch comedy series, he hilariously gave a call back to what a famous "SNL" exec had to say about his first A-list relationship.