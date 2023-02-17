Jack Nicholson's Estranged Daughter Is Speaking Out (& She's Spilling The Tea)
Jack Nicholson's estranged daughter Tessa Gourin just spilled all the details about their relationship. Since the 1950s, the "Batman" star has led a long and expansive career in the film and television universe. From his unforgettable performance in "The Shining" to his Academy Award-nominated role in "A Few Good Men," Nicholson has certainly left his mark in the industry. However, alongside his career feats, the "Anger Management" star has made headlines for his personal life — including his non-existent relationship with his daughter Gourin.
While Nicholson has neither confirmed nor denied that the aspiring actor's his daughter, the latter has remained an open book about their estranged predicament. Back in 2022, Gourin described "The Departed" star as an "illegitimate parent" on Instagram after a news article labelled her an "illegitimate child," according to Your Tango. "I just pinched myself, and it turns out... I LEGITIMATELY exist," she added in a now-deleted Instagram post. Now it looks like Gourin is spilling more tea regarding Nicholson and his absence from her life.
Tessa Gourin says Jack Nicholson doesn't want a relationship with her
Like her father, Jack Nicholson, Tessa Gourin has been bitten by the acting bug. Yet, while the two share the same profession, the aspiring actor has made it clear that they still remain estranged. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Gourin revealed intimate details of her childhood and never knowing her "Daddy Warbucks"-like father. "From a very young age, my mother told me not to tell anyone that I have this famous dad," she told the news outlet. The "Stranger's Arms" star went on to say that Nicholson — who supposedly paid for her to attend private schools in New York — was never interested in having a relationship with her despite her mom's encouragement.
"When you're a child, you don't have a choice where you're going, so if your mom pushing you on someone who's technically your father and he agrees to see you for anywhere between one hour and a couple of days, that's where you're going to go," she explained. "I don't know this person very well, we'll just say that." Prior to her aforementioned interview, Gourin opened up about growing up "on the sidelines" of Nicholson's life in an op-ed about nepo babies for Newsweek. "Jack Nicholson has affected every part of my life imaginable," she wrote. "One of the most influential actors happens to be my biological father and for whatever reason he isn't interested in having a relationship."