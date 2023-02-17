Jack Nicholson's Estranged Daughter Is Speaking Out (& She's Spilling The Tea)

Like her father, Jack Nicholson, Tessa Gourin has been bitten by the acting bug. Yet, while the two share the same profession, the aspiring actor has made it clear that they still remain estranged. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Gourin revealed intimate details of her childhood and never knowing her "Daddy Warbucks"-like father. "From a very young age, my mother told me not to tell anyone that I have this famous dad," she told the news outlet. The "Stranger's Arms" star went on to say that Nicholson — who supposedly paid for her to attend private schools in New York — was never interested in having a relationship with her despite her mom's encouragement.

"When you're a child, you don't have a choice where you're going, so if your mom pushing you on someone who's technically your father and he agrees to see you for anywhere between one hour and a couple of days, that's where you're going to go," she explained. "I don't know this person very well, we'll just say that." Prior to her aforementioned interview, Gourin opened up about growing up "on the sidelines" of Nicholson's life in an op-ed about nepo babies for Newsweek. "Jack Nicholson has affected every part of my life imaginable," she wrote. "One of the most influential actors happens to be my biological father and for whatever reason he isn't interested in having a relationship."