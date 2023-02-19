Here's Why Erin Andrews Really Left Her Job At ESPN

For someone who works in broadcasting, Erin Andrews has often been in the news outside of her on-screen reporting duties. In addition to her sports specialty, Andrews was the co-host of "Dancing With the Stars" alongside Tom Bergeron starting in 2014 after she first competed on the show years early. In 2020, ABC surprisingly cut the two hosts, but Andrews said it was great timing, given her entrepreneurial lifestyle. "My schedule has been so crazy with [football commentating], the clothing line, the podcasts ... trying to have a baby, that I think it was the best thing for me," she told Us Weekly. Prior to her many business ventures, the sports correspondent started in the south for Fox, followed by reporting on the Tampa Bay Lightning NHL team. She covered Georgia teams including the Braves and the Hawks before landing her most significant role.

Andrews quickly rose in popularity after joining ESPN in 2004, hosting "College GameDay" for all things college football. During her time at the network, Andrews was part of a disturbing incident where a stalker filmed her through a peephole while she was staying at a hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. She won her lawsuit against the perpetrator but was traumatized by the experience. In her professional life, Andrews then made a surprise announcement in 2012 that after eight years with ESPN, she would move to Fox Sports to report on NFL games. Years later, she finally revealed the real reason for her big move.