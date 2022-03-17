How Erin Andrews' Co-Workers Left Her In Tears

In 2012, Erin Andrews left ESPN to join Fox. The move offered the famed sideline reporter an opportunity to expand her resume. Andrews spoke glowingly of Fox when she first joined the network. "I couldn't be more excited to get to work," she said in a statement at the time, via The Wrap.

Although the reporter was a seasoned on-air personality, she occasionally found herself intimidated while conducting interviews with certain ornery sports figures. "I love some of these coaches, but there are definitely a few who used to psyche me out a little bit," she told AdWeek in 2014 just before working her first Super Bowl. Over time, Andrews learned how to handle those difficult situations. "I used to be terrified of [Alabama coach] Nick Saban [laughs], and now I'm comfortable enough where I can do one-on-one interviews with him," she added.

While still working at ESPN, Andrews and fellow sideline reporter Michelle Beadle had a well-publicized falling out. The friction between the two continued even after Andrews left the network for Fox. Beadle was fairly candid in 2013, and recalled an "awkward" run-in with her former co-worker. "We've been in an elevator before and it was awkward," Beadle said on "The Dan Patrick Show" (via For The Win). "She's really not a relevant part of my world. And I don't mean that in a jerk way," Beadle added. Years later, other co-workers reduced Andrews to tears, but for entirely different reasons.