Is Erin Andrews' Career At Fox Up In The Air?
Erin Andrews has had quite the hosting career in her time. Of course, the star shot to fame as one of the top and most in demand sportscasters in the game and has earned herself plenty of hosting credits over the years. She really caught the public's attention in 2005 though, when she began appearing on "ESPN College Football Thursday Primetime" as a sideline reporter, before finding success on the likes of "NFL Thursday Night Football" and, more recently, "NFL on Fox."
She had some pretty iconic moments on the sidelines too. We mean, how could we forget that infamous moment when she chatted with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2019 when he told her on the field that winning felt "great, baby," which caused Andrews to let out a little giggle. (And, really, who could blame her?)
But, of course, it's not just in the sports world where Andrews has seen plenty of success. She's also dipped her toe in the entertainment world, serving as the co-host of "Dancing with the Stars" alongside Tom Bergeron from 2014 until they were both let go from the ABC series in 2020. She's also showed off her hosting skills on the likes of "Live With Kelly and Ryan" and "The View."
But could she now be in for another career change? Well, the rumor mill is certainly swirling about what's next.
Erin 'Free Agent' Andrews?
Erin Andrews first joined Fox for its NFL coverage in 2012, hitting the field to chat with the players as a sideline reporter as well as an announcer. But all that could be about to change.
Rumors are swirling that Andrews could be about to become a "free agent" in the sports journalism world, with sources telling New York Post on March 8 that ESPN would be interested in having talks with the star to return to the network — though nothing has happened just yet. That likely won't sit too well with Fox, as the network would reportedly "like to keep her," particularly as Fox will be airing the 2023 Super Bowl.
Andrews doesn't appear to have spoken publicly about the rumors she could head back to her old network, though she seems pretty happy at Fox right now. A look at her Instagram page reveals several snaps of her proudly reporting with her Fox Sports mic in hand, including a stunning photo shared on March 1 posted in celebration of her receiving the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation's Award of Excellence.
Andrews previously discussed her decision to leave ESPN for Fox too, admitting on "Just Getting Started with Rich Eisen" in September 2021 that she "felt like [she] had done everything [she] was going to be allowed to do there." She added, "I just knew if I was going to have a shot at the NFL, it was going to be at Fox."