Is Erin Andrews' Career At Fox Up In The Air?

Erin Andrews has had quite the hosting career in her time. Of course, the star shot to fame as one of the top and most in demand sportscasters in the game and has earned herself plenty of hosting credits over the years. She really caught the public's attention in 2005 though, when she began appearing on "ESPN College Football Thursday Primetime" as a sideline reporter, before finding success on the likes of "NFL Thursday Night Football" and, more recently, "NFL on Fox."

She had some pretty iconic moments on the sidelines too. We mean, how could we forget that infamous moment when she chatted with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2019 when he told her on the field that winning felt "great, baby," which caused Andrews to let out a little giggle. (And, really, who could blame her?)

But, of course, it's not just in the sports world where Andrews has seen plenty of success. She's also dipped her toe in the entertainment world, serving as the co-host of "Dancing with the Stars" alongside Tom Bergeron from 2014 until they were both let go from the ABC series in 2020. She's also showed off her hosting skills on the likes of "Live With Kelly and Ryan" and "The View."

But could she now be in for another career change? Well, the rumor mill is certainly swirling about what's next.