The Tragic Death Of Law & Order Star Richard Belzer

Beloved actor Richard Belzer has reportedly died at age 78, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, 'F*** you, motherf***er,'" writer Bill Scheft, a longtime friend of the actor, confirmed to THR. Although Belzer enjoyed a long career, which dates back to the early '80s, he's best known for his role as Detective John Munch on the long-running crime drama "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," a job he held for 17 years over 326 episodes. With that said, Belzer also gained recognition for his unique brand of humor and stand-up comic career.

According to Vulture, Belzer was one of the original "Saturday Night Live" warm-up comics. However, his relationship with "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels wasn't all roses and sunshine. According to Belzer, who spoke with People, Lorne promised him as spot on the cast but later backed out. Despite the possible miscommunication, Belzer's "SNL" stint help serve as a springboard for his career.

Belzer is survived by his wife, Harlee McBride. So far, neither McBride nor other members of Belzer's family have spoken out about his death. However, former "Law & Order: SVU" showrunner Warren Leight paid his respects on Twitter. "Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU. Open, warm, acerbic, whip-smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz..." Leight wrote.