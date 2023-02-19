What We Know About Tom Sizemore's Relationship With The Bold And The Beautiful's Maeve Quinlan

Tom Sizemore is currently in an intensive care unit after suffering a brain aneurysm, per TMZ. On February 18, the actor was discovered in an unconscious state in his Los Angeles home. Sizemore's rep, Charles Lago, recently told Today, "He is currently in critical condition and it's a wait-and-see situation. His family is aware and waiting for updates. There was no other reason than the medical condition I describe above."

Sizemore has had a prolific career as an actor, racking up numerous credits in Hollywood's biggest blockbusters. He burst onto the scene in the early 1990s and is known for his performances in films like "Saving Private Ryan," "Black Hawk Down," and "Heat." He also appeared in the hit historical drama "Pearl Harbor" alongside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. In 2000, Sizemore was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in the crime film "Witness Protection."

As far as his personal life, Sizemore has been wrapped up in various scandals. Here's what we know about his only marriage to "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Maeve Quinlan.