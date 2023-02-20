Rebel Wilson Announces Engagement To Girlfriend Ramona Agruma After Disneyland Proposal

Rebel Wilson is engaged! The "Pitch Perfect" star proposed to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma after about a year of dating. The two were first linked in early 2022, following Wilson's split from Jacob Busch. Wilson and Agruma went Instagram official in June. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson captioned a photo of her and Agruma, adding the hashtag #loveislove. In an interview with People shortly thereafter, Wilson opened up about her new romance. "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said, adding, "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

While Wilson and Agruma spent the next couple of months traveling the world together, they also kept a big secret: Wilson was expecting her first child via surrogate. The actor confirmed her daughter's arrival in November. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian," she captioned an Instagram post. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle," she continued, thanking her surrogate and calling her daughter the "best gift."

Flash forward three months and Wilson has more exciting news to share — and the proposal was nothing short of picture perfect.