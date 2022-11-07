Rebel Wilson Rejoices After Welcoming First Baby Via Surrogate
Rebel Wilson has been candid about her journey toward starting a family. The "Pitch Perfect" star revealed in a July 2021 Instagram Live that her dramatic weight loss began as a means of bettering her shot at getting pregnant, per The Independent. "When I was going through and looking into fertility stuff, the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier,'" Wilson said. In a May interview, the actor told People, "I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this guy's so rude.'" But she made 2020 her "year of health," telling People: "I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."
In 2020, Wilson had previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a hormone condition that can complicate one's chances of pregnancy. In October 2021, the "Bridesmaids" star updated The Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine that although she was keeping optimism alive, her fertility journey has been "kind of an emotional roller coaster."
That journey has luckily reached a happy ending. Wilson and her girlfriend, designer Ramona Agruma, have announced some exciting family news.
Rebel Wilson is beyond grateful to her baby's surrogate
Rebel Wilson excitedly dropped some baby news in a November 7 Instagram post. Alongside a photo of her newborn daughter, Wilson gushed, "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate ... I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Calling the birth something "years in the making," Wilson thanked all who lent a hand along the way, especially her surrogate "who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care." In an Instagram Story, Wilson also posted a shot of her with a bouquet of giant balloons and letter blocks spelling out "BABY."
Wilson's previous Instagram post shows her and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, cozy in matching sweatsuits. The couple's relationship was reportedly quite serious even pre-baby. According to Page Six sources, the lovebirds are rumored to have gotten engaged sometime this fall after seven months of dating. Wilson has denied the engagement in an Instagram Story (via Page Six), but a source told Page Six that the couple sported diamond rings at George Clooney's heavily attended Casamigos Halloween party on October 28.