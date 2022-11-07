Rebel Wilson Rejoices After Welcoming First Baby Via Surrogate

Rebel Wilson has been candid about her journey toward starting a family. The "Pitch Perfect" star revealed in a July 2021 Instagram Live that her dramatic weight loss began as a means of bettering her shot at getting pregnant, per The Independent. "When I was going through and looking into fertility stuff, the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier,'" Wilson said. In a May interview, the actor told People, "I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this guy's so rude.'" But she made 2020 her "year of health," telling People: "I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

In 2020, Wilson had previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a hormone condition that can complicate one's chances of pregnancy. In October 2021, the "Bridesmaids" star updated The Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine that although she was keeping optimism alive, her fertility journey has been "kind of an emotional roller coaster."

That journey has luckily reached a happy ending. Wilson and her girlfriend, designer Ramona Agruma, have announced some exciting family news.