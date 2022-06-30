Rebel Wilson's Relationship Is Heating Up Fast

Rebel Wilson's love life has been a hot topic of conversation. On June 9, the "Pitch Perfect" star introduced her 11.2 million Instagram followers to a new love in her life — Ramona Agruma. Wilson shared a photo of the two cheesin' hard for the camera as they cozied up to one another on what appeared to be a dinner date. She accompanied the post with an equally sweet caption that read, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." She also included the hashtag "love is love" at the end of her post.

While it may have seemed like a sweet moment, Wilson may have shared the news before she was ready. According to Us Weekly, Wilson was forced to come out a little prematurely, after The Sydney Morning Herald gave the star a short window of time to share her new relationship with fans before they published the story in their paper. How awful! Wilson also addressed the pressure from the outlet on Twitter, seeming to confirm she wasn't quite ready to take that step. "Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace," she tweeted.

Despite all the drama surrounding her relationship, Wilson now seems to be embracing the romance by sharing plenty of photos. Now, Agruma has been making regular appearances on the star's Instagram feed.