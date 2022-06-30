Rebel Wilson's Relationship Is Heating Up Fast
Rebel Wilson's love life has been a hot topic of conversation. On June 9, the "Pitch Perfect" star introduced her 11.2 million Instagram followers to a new love in her life — Ramona Agruma. Wilson shared a photo of the two cheesin' hard for the camera as they cozied up to one another on what appeared to be a dinner date. She accompanied the post with an equally sweet caption that read, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." She also included the hashtag "love is love" at the end of her post.
While it may have seemed like a sweet moment, Wilson may have shared the news before she was ready. According to Us Weekly, Wilson was forced to come out a little prematurely, after The Sydney Morning Herald gave the star a short window of time to share her new relationship with fans before they published the story in their paper. How awful! Wilson also addressed the pressure from the outlet on Twitter, seeming to confirm she wasn't quite ready to take that step. "Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace," she tweeted.
Despite all the drama surrounding her relationship, Wilson now seems to be embracing the romance by sharing plenty of photos. Now, Agruma has been making regular appearances on the star's Instagram feed.
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma vacation in Turkey
Things are getting hot, hot, hot for Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. On June 29, the "Pitch Perfect" star took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the couple's vacation. The first photo in the series captured the star sitting in a bath, where she was covered in bubbles and appeared to be wearing nothing else. The post also included a few more solo shots of Wilson before she shared a photo of herself and Agruma posing on a large rock with a stunning background behind them.
"Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave? Then go to @museumhotel in Cappadocia such a cool experience!" she wrote in the caption of the upload. Fans seemed thrilled with Wilson's update and made sure to let her know in the post's comments section. "Love living thru you vicariously," one follower commented alongside a series of emoji. "So proud of you. You are looking great !!" another social media user wrote. "You look bloody amazing. I really want your secret," a third chimed in.
Wilson and Agruma seem to be traveling the globe together, and luckily for fans, the actor has been sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes images on Instagram. On June 18, she posted a photo of herself and Agruma holding hands and smiling big for the camera. Wilson kept her caption simple, writing "ciao bellas" with the Italian flag. We hope to see more of their travels.