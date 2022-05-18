Rebel Wilson Reveals What Initiated Her Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson is one of the most relatable stars in Hollywood. The star has played plenty of roles that we know and love, including Fat Amy in "Pitch Perfect" and Brynn in "Bridesmaids." There's no doubt that Wilson's comedic timing is among the best of the best, which is likely why she's had so much success. In one of her more recent roles, Wilson plays Stephanie, a cheerleader who returns to her high school after a 20-year coma, in the Netflix film "Senior Year."

Wilson has proudly promoted her new project on social media, and on May 17, she shared some really exciting news with her 10.7 million Instagram followers. In the post, which included a photo of the actor rocking her green and white cheerleading outfit from the film, Wilson gushed over how well it's been doing on the streaming service. "Number 1 in 60+ countries over the weekend! Wow! Thank you for all the love for SENIOR YEAR on Netflix," she raved. "This is just BEYOND!" Wilson shared another snap from the premiere, where she stunned in a custom green Jason Wu dress. She styled her hair with a side part and her long, blond locks tumbled over her shoulders.

Though the star has been making her media rounds to promote the movie, she's talking about more than just her role in the film. Wilson is also getting candid on her weight loss journey, including why she decided to make her significant lifestyle change.