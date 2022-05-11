Rebel Wilson Drops A Huge Update About Her Relationship Status

Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson has a major announcement about her relationship status once again.

In November 2021, the "Pitch Perfect" star told People that she was still single after splitting from Jacob Busch earlier that year and on a mission to find the "right person" for her. She also admitted to dating a few people over the summer, expressing that she enjoyed it and was previously on a dating app. "From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for," Wilson explained, adding, "I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping ... We'll see."

The Australian actor and singer hosted the BAFTAs in March while in London and hinted on Instagram that she was interested in fellow actor Robert Pattison. "Does anyone have Robert Pattinson's number? Wanted to low key invite him," Wilson wrote in her caption. However, due to Pattinson currently being in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse, it is likely that Wilson was just joking. With that being said, after her stunning red carpet look, which she showed off on Instagram, we can't help but assume many wanted to know Wilson's number.

Recently, Wilson has announced that she has given dating another shot — and it sounds like things are going pretty well for her!