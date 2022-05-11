Rebel Wilson Drops A Huge Update About Her Relationship Status
Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson has a major announcement about her relationship status once again.
In November 2021, the "Pitch Perfect" star told People that she was still single after splitting from Jacob Busch earlier that year and on a mission to find the "right person" for her. She also admitted to dating a few people over the summer, expressing that she enjoyed it and was previously on a dating app. "From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for," Wilson explained, adding, "I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping ... We'll see."
The Australian actor and singer hosted the BAFTAs in March while in London and hinted on Instagram that she was interested in fellow actor Robert Pattison. "Does anyone have Robert Pattinson's number? Wanted to low key invite him," Wilson wrote in her caption. However, due to Pattinson currently being in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse, it is likely that Wilson was just joking. With that being said, after her stunning red carpet look, which she showed off on Instagram, we can't help but assume many wanted to know Wilson's number.
Recently, Wilson has announced that she has given dating another shot — and it sounds like things are going pretty well for her!
Rebel Wilson is no longer single
Despite revealing on Instagram in February that she was single, Rebel Wilson is officially off the market. However, it did take some time to find the right man for her. During a recent interview on Jordana Abraham and Jared Fried's "U Up?" podcast (via ET Online), the "Isn't It Romantic" actor stated she is "happily in a relationship." She did not reveal the identity of her new love, but she did gush about how they met. Wilson met her new beau when one of their friends set them up. "I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source," Wilson continued.
Wilson also explained that the reason she chose to never date in her 20s was that she was focused on building her career in acting, a decision that evidently paid off. Fast forward to 2019, and Wilson revealed she was ready to put herself out there. "I think I went out with about 50 people in that one year, but some of them were just one date and then you think, 'Oh, no,'" she explained, adding, "I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn't like." Wilson said she was open to getting to know a variety of suitors, from billionaires to people she said, "had nothing."