Rebel Wilson Reveals Major News About Her Love Life

Rebel Wilson is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. As fans know, she played a small part in the role of "Bridesmaids," but her role as Fat Amy in the "Pitch Perfect" franchise helped put her on the map. The actor has also generated plenty of buzz in the 2022 Netflix film "Senior Year," where she plays the role of a cheerleader going back to high school.

Due to her celebrity status, fans have become interested in all aspects of the star's life, including the romance. According to Entertainment Tonight, the star chatted about the topic on the "U Up" podcast in May, saying that she first put her career ahead of love before taking the plunge. "I think I went out with about 50 people in that one year, but some of them were just one date, and then you think, 'Oh, no,'" she said about dating a lot of potential suitors in 2019. She also shared that she dated various people since her motto was to say "no" to no one. "I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing; it was the full spectrum of people," she revealed. "For a woman my age – at that point I was 39 – I really wanted a relationship, but I had only had a few small relationships, so I had to just get more practice in dating."

The star added that she was "happily in a relationship," but she didn't reveal any further details — until now.