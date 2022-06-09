Rebel Wilson Reveals Major News About Her Love Life
Rebel Wilson is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. As fans know, she played a small part in the role of "Bridesmaids," but her role as Fat Amy in the "Pitch Perfect" franchise helped put her on the map. The actor has also generated plenty of buzz in the 2022 Netflix film "Senior Year," where she plays the role of a cheerleader going back to high school.
Due to her celebrity status, fans have become interested in all aspects of the star's life, including the romance. According to Entertainment Tonight, the star chatted about the topic on the "U Up" podcast in May, saying that she first put her career ahead of love before taking the plunge. "I think I went out with about 50 people in that one year, but some of them were just one date, and then you think, 'Oh, no,'" she said about dating a lot of potential suitors in 2019. She also shared that she dated various people since her motto was to say "no" to no one. "I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing; it was the full spectrum of people," she revealed. "For a woman my age – at that point I was 39 – I really wanted a relationship, but I had only had a few small relationships, so I had to just get more practice in dating."
The star added that she was "happily in a relationship," but she didn't reveal any further details — until now.
Rebel Wilson found her Disney Princess
Rebel Wilson has some huge news on the romance front. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram page on June 9, revealing the new love in her life. Wilson shared a photo of herself and girlfriend Ramona Agruma posing together. The ladies both rocked black tops and flashed their pearly whites for the camera. It appeared to be a selfie-style shot as Agruma extended her hand outside the frame to snap the photo. Wilson accompanied the image with a sweet caption to gush over her love. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she wrote on the update along with the hashtag #loveislove.
It didn't take fans long to comment on the post, and the overwhelming response was positive. "Oh wow!!!!! I couldn't love this any more!!!!!!" one fan gushed alongside a series of heart-eye emoji. "Wishing you all the love, happiness, and years of fun memories!!" another Instagram user commented on the upload.
Agruma has her Instagram account set to private, but fans can still read her profile. She's the founder of the clothing brand, LEMON VE LIMON, which is a Los-Angeles based line featuring sweatpants, shorts, and other loungewear. She's also a brand ambassador for BEE GODDESS jewelry. According to her LinkedIn profile, she also studied law at Latvijas Universitate in Latvia from 2004 to 2009. We hope to find out plenty more about Agruma in time!