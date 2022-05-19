Rebel Wilson Recalls Disturbing Behavior From A Co-Star That Almost Derailed Her Career
The following article includes allegations of sexual harassment.
We can always count on Rebel Wilson for her empowering roles in feel-good comedies. From the "Pitch Perfect" series to her new Netflix film "Senior Year," she not only provides laughs but inspires us to love ourselves along the way. Wilson has spoken out about body positivity before and after her weight loss, telling People, "I feel sad if somebody doesn't love the body they're in. You want to celebrate all body types but I also want to encourage people to be healthy." Besides her recent transformation, Wilson balances out her beauty with brains, as she also holds a law degree from the University of New South Wales.
Wilson has added a new title to her resume: producer. She's been a double threat since 2019, producing films like "Isn't It Romantic," "The Hustle," and most recently, "Senior Year." Given that she's only produced films where she was also the lead actress, she's been busy juggling the demands of both. In May 2022, she told Forbes, "Acting is like, so fun! I just walk up on-set and say funny stuff, but the producing — there's a lot of work behind the scenes and a movie like this takes years to come together."
After an incident involving disturbing behavior from a co-star happened early on in her career, Wilson has prioritized creating a safe working environment as a producer.
Rebel Wilson was harassed by her co-star
Rebel Wilson bravely shared her experience with sexual harassment she endured from an unnamed former co-star in a May interview with People. "He called me into a room and pulled down his pants," she recalled. It was awful and disgusting. And all the behavior afterwards — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career." Although the movement hadn't yet taken off, Wilson used her law background to report the incident to her agency as well as the studio. Today she regrets not dropping out of the film, even though she did nothing wrong. Since she's never shared the actor's name, it's unknown if he ever faced any sort of reckoning as the #MeToo movement unfolded years later.
Wilson opened up about harassment in 2017, sharing another story about a director. "A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his a**," she tweeted. "I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room."
Now that Wilson is in a position of power herself, she wants to look out for her co-stars to make sure similar incidents don't happen. Speaking about the dynamic on the "Senior Year" set, she told People, "Because there's a lot of young cast in the film, I wanted to make sure there's a lot of respect for everybody."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).