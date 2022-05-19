Rebel Wilson Recalls Disturbing Behavior From A Co-Star That Almost Derailed Her Career

The following article includes allegations of sexual harassment.

We can always count on Rebel Wilson for her empowering roles in feel-good comedies. From the "Pitch Perfect" series to her new Netflix film "Senior Year," she not only provides laughs but inspires us to love ourselves along the way. Wilson has spoken out about body positivity before and after her weight loss, telling People, "I feel sad if somebody doesn't love the body they're in. You want to celebrate all body types but I also want to encourage people to be healthy." Besides her recent transformation, Wilson balances out her beauty with brains, as she also holds a law degree from the University of New South Wales.

Wilson has added a new title to her resume: producer. She's been a double threat since 2019, producing films like "Isn't It Romantic," "The Hustle," and most recently, "Senior Year." Given that she's only produced films where she was also the lead actress, she's been busy juggling the demands of both. In May 2022, she told Forbes, "Acting is like, so fun! I just walk up on-set and say funny stuff, but the producing — there's a lot of work behind the scenes and a movie like this takes years to come together."

After an incident involving disturbing behavior from a co-star happened early on in her career, Wilson has prioritized creating a safe working environment as a producer.