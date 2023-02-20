Allison Holker Delivers Emotional 'Thank You' To Fans Months After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Allison Holker is still mourning the sudden death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Back in December, TMZ was first to report that tWitch was found dead in a motel room not too far from the home he shared with his wife and their three kids. The dancer's apparent suicide came as a shock to so many people, as tWitch always seemed so happy and full of light. Holker has posted a couple of tributes to tWitch on social media, including one a few days after his death was confirmed. "My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," she captioned an Instagram photo of her with her husband.

After the holidays, Holker shared another tribute post to tWitch on Instagram. "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!" she captioned a video that included a photo montage of memories that spanned more than a decade. "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together,"

And while Holker has been left to pick up the pieces and move on with her life without the person who was most important to her, she hasn't actually spoken to fans about the tragedy — until now. On February 18, Holker uploaded a video to Instagram where she candidly spoke about the tremendous loss for the first time.