Insider Predicts Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Will Reconcile After She Took Back Cheating Hints

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship appears to be going through a rough patch. It all started on February 11, when Fox made a few notable changes to her Instagram account. For starters, the "Transformers" star deleted any and all traces of MGK from her feed and dropped him from her followers. Additionally, she shared a new post with a caption about cheating, though she didn't provide any further context. Days later, Fox wiped her account clean. From there, internet rumors started spreading, with people convinced that the two had broken things off due to infidelity. Pair that with a report from Page Six, in which a source is quoted as saying Fox found some "DMs and text messages" on her boyfriend's phone that led her to believe he wasn't being faithful, and, well, it's been quite the mess.

Fox caught wind of the apparently unfounded reports and returned to Instagram on February 19 to make a statement. "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind," she wrote, in part. Fox didn't offer any clues as to the status of her relationship with MGK, but sources are saying the twin flames aren't 100% just yet.