Insider Predicts Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Will Reconcile After She Took Back Cheating Hints
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship appears to be going through a rough patch. It all started on February 11, when Fox made a few notable changes to her Instagram account. For starters, the "Transformers" star deleted any and all traces of MGK from her feed and dropped him from her followers. Additionally, she shared a new post with a caption about cheating, though she didn't provide any further context. Days later, Fox wiped her account clean. From there, internet rumors started spreading, with people convinced that the two had broken things off due to infidelity. Pair that with a report from Page Six, in which a source is quoted as saying Fox found some "DMs and text messages" on her boyfriend's phone that led her to believe he wasn't being faithful, and, well, it's been quite the mess.
Fox caught wind of the apparently unfounded reports and returned to Instagram on February 19 to make a statement. "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind," she wrote, in part. Fox didn't offer any clues as to the status of her relationship with MGK, but sources are saying the twin flames aren't 100% just yet.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly could be back together 'by the end of the week'
Following Megan Fox's public rebuttal of those cheating rumors, a source told People that their relationship isn't exactly patched up — despite what she had to say. The couple is "still not in a good place," the insider dished. "She's now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit. She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but was really upset in the moment," the source explained. "Their relationship is crazy and intense," the source continued, adding that at the same time, it "wouldn't be shocking" if the two were "together completely by the end of the week."
Fox, who had previously married Brian Austin Green, was first linked to Kelly in 2020. The two had a bit of a whirlwind romance and wound up getting engaged in 2022. "Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me," MGK captioned a post confirming the engagement. The post has since been deleted, but we're hoping the fiery love these two shared doesn't go up in (twin) flames.