JoJo Siwa Set To Get Spooky In Upcoming Slasher Film Role

Dancer and singer turned YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa (née Joelle Joanie Siwa) first burst onto the scene in 2013 during Season 2 of Lifetime's "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," wherein she competed for the chance to win $100,000 and a free ride at the esteemed Joffrey Ballet Academy. Sadly, Siwa didn't take home the W that season, but she did land among the top five, which paved the way for further appearances on the popular (albeit wildly controversial) reality show "Dance Moms," and eventually catapulted her into a brand new arena filled with fame and fortune. "I knew, obviously, that I wanted to be on stage, but I'm from Omaha, Nebraska. That doesn't really happen out there. When I got the opportunity to be on my first TV show, I ran with it," Siwa told Rolling Stone in 2019 about her ascent into success and stardom.

And that she did! It's been reported that Siwa's net worth currently sits at a whopping $20 million and she's amassed more than 11 million Instagram followers — no small feat, indeed.

But now the "Kid in a Candy Store" crooner is taking on an all-new genre...