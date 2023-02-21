JoJo Siwa Set To Get Spooky In Upcoming Slasher Film Role
Dancer and singer turned YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa (née Joelle Joanie Siwa) first burst onto the scene in 2013 during Season 2 of Lifetime's "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," wherein she competed for the chance to win $100,000 and a free ride at the esteemed Joffrey Ballet Academy. Sadly, Siwa didn't take home the W that season, but she did land among the top five, which paved the way for further appearances on the popular (albeit wildly controversial) reality show "Dance Moms," and eventually catapulted her into a brand new arena filled with fame and fortune. "I knew, obviously, that I wanted to be on stage, but I'm from Omaha, Nebraska. That doesn't really happen out there. When I got the opportunity to be on my first TV show, I ran with it," Siwa told Rolling Stone in 2019 about her ascent into success and stardom.
And that she did! It's been reported that Siwa's net worth currently sits at a whopping $20 million and she's amassed more than 11 million Instagram followers — no small feat, indeed.
But now the "Kid in a Candy Store" crooner is taking on an all-new genre...
JoJo Siwa is breaking into the horror genre
Typecast, no more!
JoJo Siwa is set to star in a horror film alongside fellow child star turned industry great Jade Pettyjohn, "I'm so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the upcoming movie 'All My Friends Are Dead,'" Siwa gushed about the new gig that is set to start filming in Canada this spring, according to Deadline. But make no mistake, this movie is a far cry from the bedazzled bow brand Siwa has carefully curated for herself over the years. "This is a project that is so different from anything I've done previously; however, I absolutely love horror movies and I can't wait to start production! I'm also excited to work with Jade again. We worked together when we were younger and can't wait to create this movie together."
The film will feature a group of college students who embark on a wild weekend getaway at a music festival complete with an Airbnb stay that goes terribly wrong when members of the group start being killed off one by one. YIKES. Alexa, play "Hold the Drama" by JoJo Siwa.