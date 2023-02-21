Love Is Blind Season 4 - Here's What We Can Tell Fans So Far

The fourth season of Netflix's hit dating show "Love Is Blind" will be streaming sooner than you think. The popular series has enraptured fans who tune in to watch people get to know one another — and hopefully fall in love — without seeing each other. The women are separated from the men and spend their days going on dates in the pods. The pods are rooms that are connected in the center but are completely enclosed so that voices can be heard but people cannot be seen. Each day, the eligible singles get to spend hours asking each other important questions in hopes of making a connection that stems beyond physical attraction. From there, couples who find a spark can choose to get engaged — and yes, the proposals happen before these people meet face to face.

Cameras roll as the newly engaged duos meet for the first time and head out to spend some intimate one-on-one time in a romantic location with the other couples where they all continue getting to know each other. From there, they are filmed at home as they embark on the real journey called life before they go to the altar and decide whether or not to say "I do," all within a matter of weeks.

If you're as addicted to the show as we are, we have got some good news for you. Just about a week after Netflix released the "After the Altar" special for "Love Is Blind" Season 3, we have received some new details about what fans can expect for Season 4.