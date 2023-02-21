Kevin Costner's Lawyer Blasts Rumored Standoff With Yellowstone Creators

Kevin Costner's lawyer, Marty Singer, told Puck.News that "the idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," adding, "as everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Meanwhile, Costner doesn't seem to be paying too much attention to the chatter surrounding his "ego" or the way he interacts with other people in "Yellowstone." In fact, he recently joined TikTok. "Feeling young today...got a @tiktok account. Find me there if you're on it too," he captioned an Instagram post on February 17 — and he's not doing too bad for himself. His first and only TikTok video to date already has 1.4 million views. The video was an unboxing of his Golden Globe after he won the award for best actor in a drama series for his work on "Yellowstone." He wasn't able to attend the show due to flooding in California, where he lives.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans were quick to fill up the comments section, many begging Costner not to leave "Yellowstone." "It feels really good to have this," Costner said, admiring his award. "Thank you to everyone," he added.