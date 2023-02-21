Kevin Costner's Lawyer Blasts Rumored Standoff With Yellowstone Creators
Rumors that Kevin Costner is causing problems on the set of "Yellowstone" and that he's preparing to leave the wildly popular program have been spiraling out of control. In early February, a report from Deadline suggested that the hit Paramount show was set to end and a spinoff featuring Matthew McConaughey may have been in the works. The network was quick to quell the rumors that Costner wouldn't be reprising his role as John Dutton III. "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of 'Yellowstone' and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner," a spokesperson told Deadline at the time.
On February 21, an article titled "Casualties of the Costner-Yellowstone Crossfire," was published by Puck.News. The article claims that production has been "frustrated by its star's ego and unavailability for years," thus furthering rumors that the actor won't be included in any further seasons or spinoffs of the show. Now, Costner's lawyer is speaking out.
Kevin Costner's lawyer says the actor is 'passionate' about Yellowstone
Kevin Costner's lawyer, Marty Singer, told Puck.News that "the idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," adding, "as everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."
Meanwhile, Costner doesn't seem to be paying too much attention to the chatter surrounding his "ego" or the way he interacts with other people in "Yellowstone." In fact, he recently joined TikTok. "Feeling young today...got a @tiktok account. Find me there if you're on it too," he captioned an Instagram post on February 17 — and he's not doing too bad for himself. His first and only TikTok video to date already has 1.4 million views. The video was an unboxing of his Golden Globe after he won the award for best actor in a drama series for his work on "Yellowstone." He wasn't able to attend the show due to flooding in California, where he lives.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans were quick to fill up the comments section, many begging Costner not to leave "Yellowstone." "It feels really good to have this," Costner said, admiring his award. "Thank you to everyone," he added.