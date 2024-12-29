The Strange Phone Call Jimmy Carter Once Had With Elvis Presley
Jimmy Carter was perhaps one of the most conscientious presidents of the United States. He accomplished much, not only during his term but also for decades after his presidency. The former president served from 1977 to 1981 and was known for pushing energy reform and humanitarianism, but his term was marred by inflation and the Iran hostage crisis. He lost his second race to Ronald Reagan. Carter's following years were spent continuing his work in helping others. He closely worked with Habitat for Humanity and helped put the non-profit housing organization on the map. The former president also created The Carter Center, which was a global effort to eradicate disease, enact human rights reform, and help to solve conflict around the world.
On February 18, The Carter Center announced that the 39th president was in hospice care. He was mourned by many when he died on December 29, 2024. Prior to his death, he faced a lot of health struggles, including a cancer diagnosis in 2015 and several falls in 2019. Carter was the oldest living United States president to date, and he has helped many during his long life of 98 years — including one surprising late celebrity.
Jimmy Carter tried to calm Elvis Presley down from a paranoid delusion
Jimmy Carter once took a strange call from Elvis Presley. The late president recalled to "The New Yorker" in 2011, "When I was first elected President, I got a call from Elvis Presley. He was totally stoned and didn't know what he was saying. His sentences were almost incoherent." Presley was thought to be on barbiturates and told Carter his sheriff friend was in trouble for some unknown crime. The King of Rock and Roll had called the White House and asked Carter for a presidential pardon for his friend. Carter then tried to talk Presley down from his supposed delusions. "I asked him what the sheriff's sentence was, and he said that he hadn't been tried in court yet. Well, I said, 'Elvis, I can't consider a pardon until after a trial and sentencing and everything.' I don't think he understood that," Carter said at the time. Could Elvis have been thinking of his other presidential pal, Richard Nixon?
That was the last conversation Carter had with Presley, and the "Burning Love" singer died that summer. Presley was found at his home in Graceland, precisely where he had called Carter. His cause of death was ruled as a heart attack, although prescription drugs were found in his body when he died. Although Carter and Presley's only interaction was this possibly drug-induced phone call, the late president had close friendships with many other iconic musicians.
Jimmy Carter was best friends with Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson
Perhaps Jimmy Carter's close relationships with musicians were what prompted Elvis Presley to reach out to him in 1977. In fact, rock stars such as Willie Nelson and the Allman Brothers helped him get elected as president. "I was practically a non-entity. But everyone knew the Allman Brothers. When they endorsed me, all the young people said, 'Well, if the Allman Brothers like him, we can vote for him," Carter said in the documentary, "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President."
During his acceptance speech, Carter quoted a line from Bob Dylan's song, "It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding" and told the people, "I've never had more faith in America than I do today. We have an America that in Bob Dylan's phrase is 'busy being born, not busy dying.'" In the documentary, Carter stated, "Bob Dylan has been one of my best friends, along with Willie Nelson, of course." Dylan recalled first meeting Carter and realizing how far his music reached. "I had no experience in that realm; I had never seen that side, so it made me a little uneasy. He put my mind at ease by not talking down to me and showing me that he had a sincere appreciation for the songs I had written," the "Blowin' In The Wind" singer shared. With his long legacy, President Carter will be missed by politicians, celebrities, musicians, and Americans.