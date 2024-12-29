The Strange Phone Call Jimmy Carter Once Had With Elvis Presley

Jimmy Carter once took a strange call from Elvis Presley. The late president recalled to "The New Yorker" in 2011, "When I was first elected President, I got a call from Elvis Presley. He was totally stoned and didn't know what he was saying. His sentences were almost incoherent." Presley was thought to be on barbiturates and told Carter his sheriff friend was in trouble for some unknown crime. The King of Rock and Roll had called the White House and asked Carter for a presidential pardon for his friend. Carter then tried to talk Presley down from his supposed delusions. "I asked him what the sheriff's sentence was, and he said that he hadn't been tried in court yet. Well, I said, 'Elvis, I can't consider a pardon until after a trial and sentencing and everything.' I don't think he understood that," Carter said at the time. Could Elvis have been thinking of his other presidential pal, Richard Nixon?

That was the last conversation Carter had with Presley, and the "Burning Love" singer died that summer. Presley was found at his home in Graceland, precisely where he had called Carter. His cause of death was ruled as a heart attack, although prescription drugs were found in his body when he died. Although Carter and Presley's only interaction was this possibly drug-induced phone call, the late president had close friendships with many other iconic musicians.