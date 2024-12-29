Jason Carter: Jimmy Carter's Grandson Is Following His Footsteps
There have been 46 presidents in U.S. history, some of who have been forgotten and others who have made such an impact they'll be remembered forever. James "Jimmy" Carter is one of the few presidents who has left a legacy that will live on for years to come.
The former president served in The White House from 1977 to 1981, per the White House. During his presidency, Carter helped bring more jobs to the American people and brought a sense of peace with his work with other countries. After losing his reelection, Carter lived a private life, at least as best as he could. Carter watched as other individuals took on the role he once held as he became the longest-living president at 98. In 2023, however, President Carter opted to receive hospice care at home rather than spend his days in a hospital, per NBC News. Carter's foundation released a statement regarding his decision, they said, "After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team." Unfortunately, not long after, President Carter passed away.
With family at his side, the former president died peacefully. Tributes poured in about the late president as they reflected on his legacy. No doubt will Carter continue to be remembered, especially because his grandson is following in his footsteps.
Jason Carter was a Georgia state senator
From the Kennedys to the Bushs', sometimes politics runs in the family. The Carter family is no different, Jimmy Carter was the 39th president of the United States, and his grandson, Jason Carter, was formerly a Georgia state senator.
Jason was the son of Jimmy's eldest child, Jack Carter, and was surrounded by politics. Not only was he the grandson of former President Carter, but his grandfather on his mother's side was heavily involved in politics, per Atlanta Magazine. So, it was no surprise when Jason pursued a degree in political science at Duke University. After graduating from the university, instead of jumping into politics, he joined the Peace Corps and obtained a law degree. However, an opportunity arose in 2009 for the young man, and he knew he couldn't pass it up.
According to Atlanta Magazine, Jason decided to pursue a seat as state senator of Georgia after the former incumbent took an ambassadorship. After months of campaigning, Jason won the election seat and became the first Carter to win a political race since President Carter was elected. His time as state senator only fueled Jason's passion for politics, and in 2014, he decided to run for Georgia governor. Unfortunately, Jason lost the race to Nathan Deal and thus returned to being a lawyer, per MSNBC.
How Jimmy Carter helped and hurt Jason Carter's campaigns
When Jason Carter took on the daunting task of running for state senator of Georgia, it was obvious he would turn to his grandfather, former President Jimmy Carter. However, during the race, Jason wanted his grandfather to stick to the sidelines. This was because in 2006 Jimmy had written a book titled "Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid," which many supporters of Israel found offensive, per Atlanta Magazine. Although Jason's state senate race was three years after the book's release, it was still fresh in the minds of the general public. Because of this, the former state senator apologized for the hurt his grandfather's book may have caused. Funnily enough, Jason ended up winning the seat while his grandfather was under scrutiny and lost when he was receiving his grandfather's help.
According to The New York Times, Jason asked for his grandfather to remain out of the spotlight during his 2014 race for Georgia governor. Jason even shared, "I love my grandfather, but we disagree." Jimmy was happy to step aside but continued to support his grandson. The late president gave Jason tons of advice, helped gather support, and raised funds for his grandson's campaign. Although Jason ended up losing the race, his grandfather's support did not go unnoticed and is sure to be appreciated even more so after Jimmy's tragic passing.