Jason Carter: Jimmy Carter's Grandson Is Following His Footsteps

There have been 46 presidents in U.S. history, some of who have been forgotten and others who have made such an impact they'll be remembered forever. James "Jimmy" Carter is one of the few presidents who has left a legacy that will live on for years to come.

The former president served in The White House from 1977 to 1981, per the White House. During his presidency, Carter helped bring more jobs to the American people and brought a sense of peace with his work with other countries. After losing his reelection, Carter lived a private life, at least as best as he could. Carter watched as other individuals took on the role he once held as he became the longest-living president at 98. In 2023, however, President Carter opted to receive hospice care at home rather than spend his days in a hospital, per NBC News. Carter's foundation released a statement regarding his decision, they said, "After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team." Unfortunately, not long after, President Carter passed away.

With family at his side, the former president died peacefully. Tributes poured in about the late president as they reflected on his legacy. No doubt will Carter continue to be remembered, especially because his grandson is following in his footsteps.