Insiders Allege There Won't Be A Happy Ending For Avril Lavigne And Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne met Mod Sun — whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith — in 2020. The two really hit it off and started dating, eventually falling in love. Less than two years later, Mod Sun asked Lavigne to marry him, presenting her with a stunning heart-shaped diamond ring. Back in April, Mod Sun shared an Instagram post containing photos from the romantic proposal, which took place in Paris. "The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You're too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath... I said 'will you marry me?' + she said 'yes,'" he captioned the post, adding, "I love you Avril."

Now, the "Complicated" singer is making headlines for a dinner she had at Nobu. According to photos obtained by TMZ, Lavigne was enjoying a night out on the town with Kylie Jenner's ex, Tyga. Lavigne and Tyga appeared to be having a good time, sharing a hug as they left. As TMZ pointed out, however, it's unclear if the two had a romantic connection or if they are just friends, you know, since Lavigne is engaged — or is she?