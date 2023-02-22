Insiders Allege There Won't Be A Happy Ending For Avril Lavigne And Mod Sun
Avril Lavigne met Mod Sun — whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith — in 2020. The two really hit it off and started dating, eventually falling in love. Less than two years later, Mod Sun asked Lavigne to marry him, presenting her with a stunning heart-shaped diamond ring. Back in April, Mod Sun shared an Instagram post containing photos from the romantic proposal, which took place in Paris. "The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You're too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath... I said 'will you marry me?' + she said 'yes,'" he captioned the post, adding, "I love you Avril."
Now, the "Complicated" singer is making headlines for a dinner she had at Nobu. According to photos obtained by TMZ, Lavigne was enjoying a night out on the town with Kylie Jenner's ex, Tyga. Lavigne and Tyga appeared to be having a good time, sharing a hug as they left. As TMZ pointed out, however, it's unclear if the two had a romantic connection or if they are just friends, you know, since Lavigne is engaged — or is she?
Love has been complicated for Avril Lavigne
On February 21, TMZ reported that Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun had ended their engagement. Sources told the outlet that the two had been "on and off" for a bit. However, recently they decided to put a pause on their wedding plans — and their relationship altogether — with sources confirming that infidelity didn't play a role in their split.
Lavigne hasn't had the easiest time in the relationships department. She was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 through 2010. She went on to date "The Hills" star Brody Jenner for two years before finding love with Nickelback's Chad Kroeger. The two tied the knot in 2013 but called it quits two years later.
In a 2022 interview with Fault magazine, Lavigne opened up about her love life. "Love is hard and relationships are not easy. It's not easy for anybody and I've now lived long enough to realize that I need to prioritize myself and take care of myself. I went through a phase where I was like, 'I'm gonna be independent and have time on my own for a minute...' And it really didn't last that long," she said, referring to her relationship with Mod Sun. As of this writing, neither Mod Sun nor Lavigne has confirmed their reported split.