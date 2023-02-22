Liam Neeson Slams The View Co-Hosts For 'Embarrassing' Guest Appearance

Liam Neeson has starred in some really big roles throughout his career, and movies like "Taken" had us all telling our friends we have a very particular set of skills. But one of the most notable characters that Neeson played came in 1993 when he landed the role of Oskar Schindler in "Schindler's List." The star has talked about the movie several times, including on "The Late Late Show," saying that he was "not happy with [his] performance at all" because he didn't see any of himself in it.

Neeson also made the press rounds to promote his film on its 30th anniversary (and promote his new movie, "Marlowe"), and he stopped to chat with the ladies of "The View." But the show's panelists didn't just talk about the movie. "[Joy] will believe anything you say because she thinks you're the hottest and the greatest ever," Sunny Hostin told Neeson during the interview. Then, producers played clips of Behar gushing over Neeson throughout the years, including one where she said, "I would just like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson." In the end, Joy Behar blushed as Neeson jokingly asked if she had received the checks he sent. "I'm speechless at this point. It's embarrassing when they put them all together like that ... embarrassing me and Liam," Behar added.

Neeson was a good sport on the show's set, but as he recalled his experience afterward, he didn't have the fondest memories.