Constance Wu Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Boyfriend Ryan Kattner

Constance Wu's secret first pregnancy was so hush-hush that not even ardent fans knew until the baby popped. Giving birth to her first daughter with boyfriend Ryan Kattner in mid-2020, Wu's rep finally revealed the birth to outlets in December of that year.

Since then, the "Crazy Rich Asians" star has been more open about her experience as a working mom in Hollywood. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in July 2022, Wu credited — of all people — her "Terminal List" costar Chris Pratt on his supportive understanding of her journey. "My first day on set was hard," the actor revealed at the time, describing her first time apart from her daughter as "so emotional." Pratt, a fellow girl-parent to two with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, was "so supportive and kind and caring on set," Wu said, calling herself "really fortunate to have had him as my partner."

Motherhood is clearly working in Wu's favor. On "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in October 2022, the "Velma" star explained that her pregnancy even helped her and her estranged mother reconcile after several years, with the two "building a wonderful relationship." It shouldn't be a huge shock, then, that Wu and Kattner are doing it again.