What We Know About Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger's New Baby
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are going to have their hands full. As fans know, Pratt has a son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Farris. On August 10, 2020, Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced the arrival of their first child together with a sweet Instagram post shared on Schwarzenegger's account. The photo captured Schwarzenegger and Pratt holding the baby's hand. "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," she wrote. "We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed!"
Ahead of her first Mother's Day, Schwarzenegger couldn't help but gush about her little bundle of joy to Entertainment Tonight, sharing how much it meant for her family to surround the baby with love. She also shared how she was embracing the new chapters in her life. "This motherhood chapter has just been truly incredible for me, and I've enjoyed every single minute of it and I just absolutely love it," she said.
Pratt has also taken the role of girl dad pretty seriously. On Father's Day 2021, Schwarzenegger shared a photo of the actor sporting a shirt that said "Girl Dad." "Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys, and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart!" she gushed, adding that she's "fallen" in love with him again. Now, the arrival of their second child must really be making her heart burst!
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome another girl
Baby makes four for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans. Rather than a photo of the newborn, Pratt included an image of her name in the middle of a pink box with a ribbon on the bottom. He accompanied the post with a sweet caption. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," he wrote. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris." Pratt did not share any further details about the birth, including the official date.
It didn't take long for fans to flock to the post's comments section to wish the couple the best with their latest bundle of joy, including Pratt's mother-in-law, Maria Shriver. "We are so blessed bravo congrats lucky Eloise !!" Shriver wrote. "Congratulations! God bless your child and your family," another fan commented. Schwarzenegger also shared the same post and caption on her Instagram page.
On Mother's Day, Schwarzenegger paid tribute to her mom with a carousel of photos and a sweet tribute. Shriver added a lovely comment as she gushed over what a great mother Schwarzenegger is. "You are such a extraordinary mama it's a joy to watch you nurture love care support every day hope you felt seen abs celebrated today," she gushed. We love this family!