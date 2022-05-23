What We Know About Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger's New Baby

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are going to have their hands full. As fans know, Pratt has a son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Farris. On August 10, 2020, Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced the arrival of their first child together with a sweet Instagram post shared on Schwarzenegger's account. The photo captured Schwarzenegger and Pratt holding the baby's hand. "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," she wrote. "We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed!"

Ahead of her first Mother's Day, Schwarzenegger couldn't help but gush about her little bundle of joy to Entertainment Tonight, sharing how much it meant for her family to surround the baby with love. She also shared how she was embracing the new chapters in her life. "This motherhood chapter has just been truly incredible for me, and I've enjoyed every single minute of it and I just absolutely love it," she said.

Pratt has also taken the role of girl dad pretty seriously. On Father's Day 2021, Schwarzenegger shared a photo of the actor sporting a shirt that said "Girl Dad." "Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys, and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart!" she gushed, adding that she's "fallen" in love with him again. Now, the arrival of their second child must really be making her heart burst!