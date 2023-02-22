Pamela Anderson Is Finally Vindicated – And We Should Be Embarrassed It Took This Long

It's too late to apologize to bonafide '90s icon Pamela Anderson, the woman we refused to acknowledge as a serious model, actor, and deeply layered human being with thoughts, feelings, and convictions... until now.

It's no secret that Anderson's career has been marred by controversy — namely her debut in the world's first stolen and leaked viral sex tape scandal with then-husband Tommy Lee. Sadly, instead of rallying around and supporting her amid the theft and subsequent serious invasion of privacy, society as a whole opted to vilify and ridicule her (Cue the subpar jokes and lackluster late-night punchlines usually delivered by the giant, flapping mouths of middle-aged men).

But now, after nearly three decades, and following the joint release of Pamela Anderson's memoir "Love, Pamela," and her Netflix documentary, "Pamela, A Love Story," Anderson has taken her power back and vindicated herself once and for all, and quite frankly, we should be embarrassed it took so long.