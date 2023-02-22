Alan Jackson Isn't Letting His Neurological Health Condition Slow His Artistry

In a candid interview with "Today" show host Jenna Bush Hager in September 2021, country superstar Alan Jackson revealed that he had been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease more than a decade before. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease. It's genetic that I inherited from my daddy ... There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious. And I know I'm stumbling around on stage. And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable," he explained.

While there isn't a cure for the disease, Jackson said it's not a death sentence. However, it does make things like getting up on stage and performing way more challenging. According to the Mayo Clinic, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, also called CMT for short, causes nerve damage and is known to cause weakness in the legs. While he was slated to perform at the 2022 CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, his appearance was canceled, leading many fans to worry about his health. Jackson was on tour in 2022 and wrapped his "Last Call: One More for the Road" tour — save for two shows that needed to be rescheduled — but will those be the last two times that Jackson ever gets up on stage?