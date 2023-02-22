Alan Jackson Isn't Letting His Neurological Health Condition Slow His Artistry
In a candid interview with "Today" show host Jenna Bush Hager in September 2021, country superstar Alan Jackson revealed that he had been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease more than a decade before. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease. It's genetic that I inherited from my daddy ... There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious. And I know I'm stumbling around on stage. And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable," he explained.
While there isn't a cure for the disease, Jackson said it's not a death sentence. However, it does make things like getting up on stage and performing way more challenging. According to the Mayo Clinic, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, also called CMT for short, causes nerve damage and is known to cause weakness in the legs. While he was slated to perform at the 2022 CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, his appearance was canceled, leading many fans to worry about his health. Jackson was on tour in 2022 and wrapped his "Last Call: One More for the Road" tour — save for two shows that needed to be rescheduled — but will those be the last two times that Jackson ever gets up on stage?
Alan Jackson may continue making music but it sounds like he's done touring
Alan Jackson broke onto the country music scene in the late '80s, quickly becoming a top artist in the genre with hits like "Little Bitty" and "Gone Country." These days, however, Jackson's life looks much different. On the February 21 episode of the "In Joy Life" podcast hosted by his daughter Mattie Jackson, Alan talked a bit about what he has planned for the future amid his health struggles — and it may include some new music. "I'm always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies and I feel like there'll be some more music to come, yes," he told his daughter. "If I didn't write, I think I would've gotten bored just singing a long time ago," he added.
Alan shared a clip of the interview on his Instagram feed, with many fans showing their love and support for the singer in the comments. "Alan you are true country singer with wonderful family," one Instagram user wrote. "Thank you for all your music and love," added another. While Jackson's condition will continue to worsen over time, it's clear that he's made an impressive impact on the country music landscape — and his fans are forever grateful.