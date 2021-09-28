Inside Alan Jackson's Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

Today, country music's biggest stars consist of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert. But those who paved the way are some of the most notable honky-tonk hitmakers, including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and late icon Kenny Rogers. Alan Jackson is also considered to be one of country music's classic crooners, having effortlessly wowed fans with his traditional tunes and mainstream sounds. Out of the 20-plus albums he's recorded throughout his career, Jackson's most famous hits include "Don't Rock the Jukebox," "Drive (for Daddy Gene)," "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," and tons more.

The Georgia native has been a heavyweight in the music scene for more than 30 years, breaking out in the business when he released his debut album, "Here in the Real World," in 1989, per Britannica. Since then, he's earned countless prestigious accolades including Grammys, Academy of Country Music Awards, and CMA Awards, according to his official website. He may have been dominating the country music charts for decades, but Jackson said he doesn't see himself slowing down. "I never wanted to do the big retirement tour, like people do, then take a year off and then come back," Jackson said during an appearance on "Today" on September 28. "I think that's kinda cheesy."

Though Jackson said he'll "try to do as much as [he] can," he revealed a heartbreaking health diagnosis during his appearance on the NBC morning show. For more on the singer's condition, keep scrolling.