Kelly Ripa Credits Her All My Children Days With Mark Consuelos To Their Next Step As Live! Co-Hosts

Things are about to change for Kelly Ripa — and she seems really excited about it. The talk show host will be getting a new co-host on "Live With Kelly and Ryan," after Ryan Seacrest decided not to renew his contract. On the February 16 episode of "Live," Seacrest told his longtime co-host that he made the "tough decision" not to return to the show after the current season ends. "I love the fact that we get a chance to sit here every day and connect with you at home, in your kitchens, in your living rooms, at work. There's nothing like this on television. I'm getting emotional. I promised Kelly I would not cry ... I will always be forever grateful," he said.

Ripa first joined "Live" as Kathie Lee Gifford's replacement, taking the seat next to Regis Philbin in 2001 for the show's first rebranding of sorts. Philbin retired in November 2011, leaving the network with big shoes to fill. Ripa's new co-host, Michael Strahan, was announced in 2012, followed by Seacrest in 2017. This time around, Ripa's co-host will be none other than her husband Mark Consuelos. "The only person I can think of that is capable of holding [Ryan's] torch the way [he has] held it would be my husband, Mark Consuelos," Ripa said on Live.

Ahead of the newly titled "Live With Kelly and Mark," Ripa is speaking out about what's to come and the one thing that she feels made it all possible.