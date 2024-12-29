The Time Willie Nelson Covered For Jimmy Carter's Son

Willie Nelson kept things private regarding the identity of his White House smoking partner. Nelson wrote in his 1988 autobiography that he smoked pot on the roof of the White House when he visited Jimmy Carter during Carter's term as president. In a 2015 chat with GQ, Nelson was asked about who he smoked with and coyly said he didn't recall. "I'm trying to find out who that was with me up there. I keep asking people," Nelson said to the interviewer before adding, "Wasn't me and you, was it?"

The 2020 documentary "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" explored Carter's love for music and meetings with singers such as Nelson. As People reported, Carter said in the film that Nelson wrote in his memoir "one of the servants in the White House" smoked with him in 1978, but it was really Carter's son, James Earl "Chip" Carter III. "That is not exactly true — it actually was one of my sons, which [Nelson] didn't want to categorize as a pot-smoker like him," Carter said. GQ later added that they called Chip to ask about the incident, who said "[Nelson] told [him] not to ever tell anybody" about their smoke session. In recent years, Nelson has spoken further on his memories of spending time with the Carters.